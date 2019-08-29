Business
Federal government invests more than $800,000 to connect New Brunswick communities

Aug 29, 2019

11:18 AM EDT

The government is investing $889,523 to bring new or improved high-speed internet access to several locations across New Brunswick.

Locations will include Rollingdam, Bonny River, Jemseg, McDonald Corner, Upper Hainesville and Davidson Lake, a press release indicated.

Of the total amount, $664,893 will come from the Connect to Innovate program that was announced in 2016 and received a top-up in Budget 2019. $67,300 is sourced from the government of New Brunswick, and $157,330 will be provided by Bell.

Similar announcements were made for communities in rural Ontario, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and eastern Ontario.

Connecting these communities is part of Rural Economic Development Minister Bernadette Jordan’s Connectivity Strategy, which includes connecting 100 percent of Canadians to high-speed internet by 2030.

Source: Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada

