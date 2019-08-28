Some users are reporting that Xbox Live is down which means that many apps and online gaming aren’t working.
Downdetector.ca says that there have been 833 users who have reported that the service is down.
This means that some games need Xbox Live to play online won’t work. In addition to this, apps like Spotify, Plex and Amazon Prime Video won’t work either. Although, Netflix still works.
We're still investigating users seeing errors at sign in across multiple services & we appreciate your ongoing patience. We'll update again here, as well as our status page: https://t.co/PzAdjUXo7T when we have more info. https://t.co/jqbM385RQl
— Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) August 28, 2019
Keep your eye on the Xbox Support Twitter account and we’ll update this post if the service comes back online anytime soon.
Update 5:08 PM: Xbox has tweeted out that the service should be up and running again.
Things are looking better with signing in now, so feel free to give it another try! Thank you for sharing all of your reports. As always, we're here & listening. https://t.co/9jRZAN7Jsn
— Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) August 28, 2019
Source: Xbox
