Xbox Live is down for some users [Update: It’s back]

Online games and some apps are out of commission while Xbox works on a fix

Aug 28, 2019

4:43 PM EDT

Some users are reporting that Xbox Live is down which means that many apps and online gaming aren’t working.

Downdetector.ca says that there have been 833 users who have reported that the service is down.

This means that some games need Xbox Live to play online won’t work. In addition to this, apps like Spotify, Plex and Amazon Prime Video won’t work either. Although, Netflix still works.

Keep your eye on the Xbox Support Twitter account and we’ll update this post if the service comes back online anytime soon.

Update 5:08 PM: Xbox has tweeted out that the service should be up and running again.

Source: Xbox

