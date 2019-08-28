Google Maps app route planning to include ride-hailing, biking suggestions

Google Maps will soon factor in biking and ride-hailing transportation options when offering travel suggestions.
For example, Maps will plan a route that plots a bike ride to the nearest bus stop, as well as the actual bus ride. Alternatively, the feature may suggest partial travel via ridesharing to a transit station before completing travel via subway.
To use the feature, enter a destination in the search box, tap on ‘Directions’ and then enter the transit tab. From there, Maps will automatically display routes that feature ridesharing and cycling options paired with transit directions. Details on how much each leg of the trip will cost, as well as traffic and transit departure times, will also be noted here.
Google says Maps’ new mixed travel options feature will start rolling out on both Android and iOS “in the coming weeks.”
Source: Google
