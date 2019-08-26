Montreal group to launch campaign to help young voters identify fake news in election

Montreal-based charitable organization Apathy is Boring is planning to launch a campaign that will help young voters identify fake news during election time.
The group — alongside roughly 400 other organizations and individuals — aims to offer a media literacy campaign that that teaches youth how to be critical of what they see online.
The campaign plans to reach youth through social media platforms, sending teams to concerts and festivals and hosting roundtable discussions.
Apathy is Boring and its partners will run a series of promotional events from September 8th to September 15th, the United Nation’s International Day of Democracy. The group also hopes that governments and other organizations will help promote media literacy and calls for social media companies to continue to crack down on fake news.
The federal election will take place on October 21st.
Via: CTV News
