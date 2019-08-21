Similar to Starbucks, the company’s main competitor in Canada, Tim Hortons now offers on-demand delivery service in Toronto.
After a successful trial of this door-to-door service, the new partnership with SkipTheDishes is available from select Tim Hortons locations in Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, Ottawa, Greater Vancouver and Toronto. Tim Hortons notes that it has “plans to expand to more locations” in the future.
Those interested in ordering can either download the SkipTheDishes iOS and Android app or login through the platform’s website on desktop.
Here are the locations are the delivery services are offered in:
- East of Etobicoke
- West of Oshawa
- South of Newmarket to Lake Ontario
The delivery fee varies, but on average is pretty hefty at $3.45.
“Our partnership with SkipTheDishes was tested in various regions across Canada in the past year and was successful in our target markets. Now we’re excited to offer that in the Greater Toronto Area as well,” said Mike Hancock, chief operating officer at Tim Hortons, in a recent statement.
