Bird’s dockless e-scooters are now available in Edmonton

Bird has announced that 400 of its e-scooters are now available in Edmonton, Alberta, adding to the slowly growing list of Canadian cities allowing electric scooter rentals to operate on their roads.
Bird first launched its scooters in Calgary three weeks ago and Lime, Bird’s main competitor, rolled out in Montreal about a week ago.
People in Edmonton who want to rent a Bird scooter can download the Bird app to find the closest scooter to them. They can ride it to wherever they want and leave it in that location because the scooters are dockless.
The company recently revealed a new version of its e-scooter, but it won’t release until 2020. Edmonton’s Bird scooters will be the company’s Bird One model.
