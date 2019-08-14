SaskTel to make ‘exciting changes’ to its wireless rate plans this fall

Saskatchewan regional telecommunications company SaskTel will soon make changes to its wireless rate plans.
On its website SaskTel notes, ‘Rate Plans changing soon. Our shareMORE, Unlimited, and Voice plan rates will be changing this fall. If you’re an existing customer, your rate will stay the same until you upgrade.’
When asked about what wireless rate plan changes customers can expect, a SaskTel representative stated to MobileSyrup, “In the ever-changing and ultra-competitive wireless marketplace we’re continuously evaluating our entire suite of wireless plans to ensure we’re meeting the needs of our customers today and into the future. To that end, we’re planning to make some exciting changes to our shareMORE, Unlimited, and Voice rate plans in the fall, full details of those changes will be available when they come into effect.”
SaskTel currently offers various wireless rate plans, which start off at $10 per month and rise upward to $130 per month for one of its unlimited data options.
SaskTel recently reported its 2018/2019 year-end numbers and wireless accounted for 41.4 percent of its $1.256 billion in revenues. The company also reported 609,951 wireless subscribers, which is an increase of 0.4 percent over the previous year.
Source: SaskTel
