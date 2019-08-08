Canadian government invests $8.1 million into kids coding initiative

The Government of Canada has invested $8.1 million into non-profit children’s coding education group Kids Code Jeunesse.
The organization is dedicated to furthering science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education in Canada by teaching kids about coding. With the government’s funding, the company says it will deliver 415,000 coding and digital training opportunities to (students from kindergarten to Grade 12) and 12,000 teachers across Canada.
Specifically, the digital skills training curriculum will be made up in-class workshops and Kids Code Jeunesse’s new #kids2030 initiative, a webinar that mixes coding, artificial intelligence and the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals for rural and remote communities.
The Kids Code Jeunesse investment is part of the government’s larger CanCode commitment to digital skills development. Altogether, Budget 2019 has set aside $60 million for CanCode.
“Young Canadians are the leaders of tomorrow and will drive our economic success for years to come. By investing in resources that teach them digital skills and making higher education more affordable, our government is helping them transition successfully from classrooms to research labs, shop floors or boardrooms,” said Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, in a press statement.
Source: Government of Canada
