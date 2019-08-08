Toronto-made indie game Quench to donate part of its sales to charity

The makers behind the indie game Quench said on Twitter that they’ll donate $1 from all sales of their game in August to support non-profit humanitarian organization charity: water.
Quench is a story-driven puzzle game that allows players to “control the weather to guide herds of animals on a perilous journey.” It offers a birds-eye view of the entire continent and its environment.
According to Tabby Rose, one of the individuals who worked on the game, the indie title started its life at 2012 Toronto Game Jam, an annual event that welcomes indie developers to gather for a three-day-long game-making binge.
The game later transitioned to become a student prototype at Humber College in 2014. In the ensuing years, the development went through successful crowdfunding campaigns at Kickstarter and Indie Fund. The project also received support from government agency Ontario Creates.
Quench will land on Steam and the Nintendo Switch eShop on August 7th.
Source: Quench
Comments