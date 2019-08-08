Bungie to launch Destiny 2 cross-save feature on August 21

Bungie has confirmed that Destiny 2 cross-save functionality will roll out to all players on August 21st.
As announced back in June, those who play the shared-world first-person shooter on either PlayStation, Xbox One or PC will be able to transfer their progress between each platform.
Cross-save support will also come to the Google Stadia version of the game when the streaming service launches in November. Likewise, the feature will help players transfer progress to the Steam version of the game, which debuts on October 1st.
According to Bungie, the August 21st launch date for the feature Bungie is intended to “give you the time you need to link your accounts and get your friends lists sorted before the launch of [the] Shadowkeep and New Light [expansions].”
However, it’s important to note that cross-saves are not the same as cross-play functionality. Back in June, Bungie confirmed that it would like to introduce cross-platform play, although it’s focusing on introducing cross-save for now. Therefore, don’t expect to be able to play with people on other platforms anytime soon.
More information on the cross-save process can be found here.
Via: The Verge
