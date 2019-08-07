Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL to feature 90Hz displays: report

Google’s new pair of flagship smartphones, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, will feature fast, 90Hz refresh rate displays, according to 9to5Google.
Citing a “reliable source,” 9to5Google‘s Stephan Hall writes Google will market this feature “Smooth Display.” We’ve seen a number of phones ship with this feature, including, most notably, the OnePlus 7 Pro.
Where the two phones will differ is that they’ll continue Google resolution split. Like its predecessor, the Pixel 4 reportedly will feature a Full HD resolution panel. The Pixel 4 XL, meanwhile, like the Pixel 3 XL did, will reportedly feature a QHD panel.
Both phones will reportedly include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, as well as 6GB of RAM, stereo speakers and Google’s Titan M security module.
Google will likely offer the phones in 64GB and 128GB storage configurations. Where they’ll differ once again is in terms of battery size. Notably, the Pixel 4 is said to feature a minuscule 2,800mAh battery, which means it will have a smaller capacity battery than the Pixel 3, which includes a 2,915mAh capacity power cell. The Pixel 4 XL, meanwhile, will reportedly feature a 3,700mAh battery. By comparison, the current Pixel 3 XL features a 3,430mAh battery.
Hall writes that Google is also developing a “DSLR-like” attachment that the company may sell as an optional accessory.
Source: 9to5Google
