Nintendo may use Sharp ‘IGZO’ displays in future Switch, has updates planned

Nintendo has been very busy with the development of its Switch consoles lately, and there may be more to come.
The Japanese gaming giant recently made small changes to its existing Switch console that boosts the battery life. It’s also releasing a more affordable Switch Lite console on September 20th.
However, Nintendo might have several more Switch consoles on the way, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Nintendo is reportedly working on further updates for the Switch lineup, such as using ‘IGZO’ panels from Sharp.
Katsuaki Nomura, VP of Sharp, said the company will supply its IGZO display panels to a videogame client. While the client wasn’t specified, it’s likely to be Nintendo.
For the unfamiliar, IGZO stands for indium gallide zinc oxide, a semiconducting material that Sharp uses in display panels. These panels are often high-resolution and have low energy consumption. They’re also quite durable.
Sharp currently uses IGZO display panels in its high-end 8K TVs and some Aquos smartphones, such as the “double-notched” Aquos R2.
The Switch Lite will have a 720p screen, but a rumoured high-end Switch model could pack more pixels with the help of the IGZO display tech.
Nintendo has previously said that the Switch Lite is the only console planned for the holiday release for this year. However, people familiar with Nintendo’s product planning told WSJ that the company has ideas for updates to the Switch line to increase the platform’s lifecycle.
Nintendo might provide more information about their future plans at the September 20th launch of the Switch Lite.
Source: Wall Street Journal
