As expected, Samsung will not release the Galaxy Note 10 5G and Note 10+ 5G in Canada.
Announced at the company’s Note 10 Unpacked event in Brooklyn, New York, the Note 10 5G and Note 10+ 5G are the company’s new 5G-capable smartphones. At launch, the Note 10 5G and Note 10+ 5G will be exclusive to Verizon where they’ll start at $1,299.99 and $1,399.99 respectively. Post-launch, the Note 10 5G will come to AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile, in addition to international carriers across the world.
It will likely be another year or two before electronics manufacturers start releasing their 5G-capable smartphones in Canada; the federal government has yet to auction off the spectrum the country’s carriers need to build out 5G infrastructure.
In 2018, Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains said the government would auction off 3.5GHz and mmWave spectrum in 2020 and 2021 respectively.
Comments