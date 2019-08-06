Sony just added 30 more PlayStation 4 titles into its Celebrate Summer Sale promotion, as spotted by the r/VideoGameDealsCanada subreddit.
The event stays valid until 8am PT/11am ET on August 20th, which gives people roughly two weeks snatch the deals.
Let’s go through some deals. If you are an Assassin’s Creed fan, Sony reduced its prices on the Assassin’s Creed III Remastered, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection by up to 80 percent.
Crave for zombie survival action set in the Pacific Northwest? The PlayStation 4 exclusive Days Gone is now at $47.99, down from $79.99.
Other than that, notable games like A Plague Tale: Innocence, Far Cry 5 and For Honor (base edition) have gone down to $53.59, $23.99, and $17.65, respectively.
Visit the official site to see a complete list of games on sale.
