PlayStation’s new ‘Celebrate Summer’ sale discounts hundreds of games

Jul 23, 2019

8:07 PM EDT

Resident Evil 2 remake Leon

Sony has kicked off a month-long ‘Celebrate Summer’ sale that discounts hundreds of PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games.

Here are some of the most notable PlayStation 4 offers:

The full list of deals Celebrate Summer deals can be found here. The sale ends on August 20th at 8am PT/11am ET.

Image credit: Capcom

