PlayStation’s new ‘Celebrate Summer’ sale discounts hundreds of games

Sony has kicked off a month-long ‘Celebrate Summer’ sale that discounts hundreds of PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games.
Here are some of the most notable PlayStation 4 offers:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition — $39.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Blood & Truth (PlayStation VR) — $39.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Dark Souls: Remastered — $32.99 (regularly $54.99)
- Dead Cells — $23.44 (regularly $33.49)
- Devil May Cry 5 — $52.79 (regularly $79.99)
- FIFA 19 — $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Life is Strange 2 Complete Season — $37.49 (regularly $49.99)
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom — $27.19 (regularly $79.99)
- Persona 5: Ultimate Edition — $68.09 (regularly $113.49)
- PlayStation VR Worlds — $5.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition — $53.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Soul Calibur VI Deluxe Edition — $46.79 (regularly $116.99)
The full list of deals Celebrate Summer deals can be found here. The sale ends on August 20th at 8am PT/11am ET.
Image credit: Capcom
Comments