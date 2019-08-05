News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 unveiled, features LTE and bezel control

Aug 5, 2019

11:09 AM EDT

0 comments

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

Earlier this year, Samsung debuted the Galaxy Watch Active, an affordable, fitness-focused addition to its smartwatch line.

Now, the South Korean tech giant has unveiled the Galaxy Watch Active 2, which has a more compact design and increased size options over its predecessor.

To start, the Active 2 will launch on September 27th at a starting price of $279 USD (about $370 CAD). The smartwatch will be available in both 40 and 44mm and in Bluetooth and LTE.

The most notable new design element, however, is the fact that the Active 2 has brought back bezel control, which the first Active did not have.

That said, it works a bit differently here than it did in the Galaxy Watch and earlier models. Instead of the physically rotating dial found in those older devices, the Active 2 lets you run your finger over a touch-sensitive strip to navigate screens and menus. To simulate the clicks of the physical wheel, the Active 2 will emit a haptic buzz as you move your finger over the bezel.

Meanwhile, Samsung is introducing several new health-related features with the Active 2. Firstly, Samsung says it’s improved the heart rate monitor and accelerometer in the Active 2 over prior models. The watch is also Samsung’s first to support real-time pace coaching through the Bixby virtual assistant. Finally, GPS functionality will allow for tracking workouts without a phone.

While Samsung has confirmed that electrocardiogram (ECG) functionality will make its way to the device, it won’t be available at launch. It’s worth noting that a July report indicated that the feature will make its way to the Active 2 sometime in 2020 following FDA certification.

MobileSyrup will update this article with Canadian pricing and availability once it becomes available.

Source: Samsung

Related Articles

News

Aug 2, 2019

11:20 AM EDT

Samsung’s Note 10 and Note 10+ will reportedly feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855

Reviews

Aug 5, 2019

2:03 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: A mid-range phone with a flagship battery

News

Aug 1, 2019

5:44 PM EDT

What to expect from Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+

News

Jul 3, 2019

7:02 PM EDT

Get a free Huawei Watch GT Classic with the purchase of a Mate 20 Pro

Comments