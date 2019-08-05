Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 unveiled, features LTE and bezel control

Earlier this year, Samsung debuted the Galaxy Watch Active, an affordable, fitness-focused addition to its smartwatch line.
Now, the South Korean tech giant has unveiled the Galaxy Watch Active 2, which has a more compact design and increased size options over its predecessor.
To start, the Active 2 will launch on September 27th at a starting price of $279 USD (about $370 CAD). The smartwatch will be available in both 40 and 44mm and in Bluetooth and LTE.
The most notable new design element, however, is the fact that the Active 2 has brought back bezel control, which the first Active did not have.
That said, it works a bit differently here than it did in the Galaxy Watch and earlier models. Instead of the physically rotating dial found in those older devices, the Active 2 lets you run your finger over a touch-sensitive strip to navigate screens and menus. To simulate the clicks of the physical wheel, the Active 2 will emit a haptic buzz as you move your finger over the bezel.
Meanwhile, Samsung is introducing several new health-related features with the Active 2. Firstly, Samsung says it’s improved the heart rate monitor and accelerometer in the Active 2 over prior models. The watch is also Samsung’s first to support real-time pace coaching through the Bixby virtual assistant. Finally, GPS functionality will allow for tracking workouts without a phone.
While Samsung has confirmed that electrocardiogram (ECG) functionality will make its way to the device, it won’t be available at launch. It’s worth noting that a July report indicated that the feature will make its way to the Active 2 sometime in 2020 following FDA certification.
Source: Samsung
