News
PREVIOUS|

Here’s a video of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ being used in public

Aug 5, 2019

11:54 AM EDT

0 comments

Note 9 camera update

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will be unveiled imminently during an August 7th keynote, but that hasn’t stopped last-minute leaks from happening nonetheless.

In this case, someone has recorded a video of the upcoming flagship being used in public on South Korean transit. The video was first posted to Chinese social media platform Weibo and later uploaded to YouTube.

Given the watermarks on the device’s screen, it’s likely that the person using the phone works at either Samsung or a mobile carrier.

It’s worth noting that this Note 10+ is certainly a prototype, given that it lacks some of the features that will be included in the final product, such as a curved screen. Still, the video gives a solid look at the all-screen hole-punch design of the phone.

Beyond the hole-punch design, the Note 10 and 10+ are expected to feature a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, minimized bezels and a tiny front-facing camera.

A full rundown of what to expect from the event can be found here.

Via: 9to5Google

Related Articles

News

May 24, 2019

1:41 PM EDT

The cheapest Snapdragon 855 smartphone could be Redmi K20 Pro at $500

News

Aug 5, 2019

1:42 PM EDT

OnePlus 7 Pro gets Android Q Developer Preview 4

News

Aug 1, 2019

1:19 PM EDT

BlackBerry commits to BB10 beyond 2019, but Twitter drops support

News

Jul 29, 2019

12:25 PM EDT

TikTok owner ByteDance confirms it will release a new smartphone

Comments