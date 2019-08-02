YouTube for Android update introduces screen broadcast feature

With version 14.31.50 released on July 30th, YouTube for Android can now capture and live stream what’s on the display of your phone.
To play with it, users need to tap the live stream camera icon in the top right corner of the YouTube app. The system will then show a prompt for the new feature called Screen Broadcast. Selecting it will lead to a page that lets users customize the video title, the name of the game you’ll play, screen orientation, and more.
After that, users will get a translucent overlay with four settings and the Go Live button.
However, there is a catch: only verified YouTube accounts with at least 1,000 subscribers may engage in mobile live streaming.
For mobile streamers who had a good run with YouTube Gaming, they might have known that this is not the first time that YouTube had a screen broadcast functionality.
XDA Developers says that the feature first appeared in the now-defunct YouTube Gaming app. The feature was called Mobile Capture and was available on devices with Android 5 Lollipop or above. It was an incredibly handy tool for gamers to live stream directly from their smartphones without the need for additional equipment
