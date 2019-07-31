Monument Valley 3 is currently in development

Ustwo Games is currently working on Monument Valley 3, the developer revealed on Wednesday.
Ustwo announced the upcoming game in a job posting, stating that it’s looking for a new game director, which suggests that the game is still in early in development.
ANNOUNCEMENT: We're starting work on Monument Valley 3! But with two exciting games already in development, we're looking for a NEW Game Director to lead the creative vision. Could it be you? Job spec and application page are now online: https://t.co/S3GLPS4kZM #gamedev #gamejobs pic.twitter.com/Dq6pr3ZeTX
— ustwo games (@ustwogames) July 31, 2019
The original Monument Valley launched in 2014. More recently, Ustwo released Monument Valley 2 in 2017, which shows a possible pattern of a new title every three years if UsTwo launches Monument Valley 3 in 2020.
The art of M.C. Escher influences the games’ puzzles, providing both complexity and a sense of accomplishment after beating a level.
Besides winning multiple awards, Monument Valley makes a cameo in the third season of House of Cards.
Source: UsTwo Games, Via: The Verge
