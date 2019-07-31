Here’s how you can get Telus’ unlimited data plan on your tablet

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus has an unlimited tablet data plan to go with its recently announced Peace of Mind plans.
MobileSyrup received several reader tips about the tablet Peace of Mind plan. The tipsters told us that the plan cost $30 per month and offered 5GB of high-speed data.
Telus confirmed the plan, saying it launched July 3rd. Further, customers who want to get the tablet plan must have a smartphone plan as well, but that the plan doesn’t impact eligibility for the tablet option. In other words, you don’t need to have a Peace of Mind phone plan to get the tablet plan.
Telus’ Peace of Mind tablet plan costs $30 per month and comes with 5GB of high-speed data followed by unlimited usage at the reduced speed of 512Kbps. On top of that, this data is only available for the tablet.
As far as tablet plan prices go, this isn’t too bad. Telus’ other tablet plan, according to one tipster, is $10 per month for 1GB, which is shareable between your devices. 5GB unlimited for $30 is significantly better.
If you’re with Telus and want to add a plan to your tablet, you can do so via the MyAccount platform or by calling the carrier’s customer service line.
The tablet plans aren’t viewable on the company’s website unless you log in with your Telus account.
