Shield Experience 8.0 brings Android Pie and more to the Nvidia Shield TV

Nvidia just released Shield Experience 8.0 that brings Android Pie, new and upgraded apps and more to its Shield TV console.
First and foremost is the much-appreciated arrival of Android Pie, which includes a redesigned Settings menu and a streamlined setup process.
As to popular video streaming apps, the new Netflix client now supports Dolby Digital Plus 5.1 surround audio (up to 640 kbps) for a better audio experience. Furthermore, Amazon Prime Video added 4K cast while Fandango Now added 4K and HDR streaming.
Hulu also started rolling out its new app with Live TV feature to Shield TV owners. Other than that, Twitch received a refreshed UI and an onscreen keyboard for viewers to interact with streamers.
Speaking of the quality-of-life improvements, Nvidia added an option called “Match Content Colour Space” that can “automatically switch the display mode to deliver more accurate colours,” says XDA-Developers.
The 8.0 software also updated “Display and Sounds” advanced settings, improved dynamic range for USB and Bluetooth headsets and seven more upgrades.
Compared to competing products on the market, many praised Nvidia’s long term software support for its micro-console, which technically launched back in 2015 before a 2017 facelift.
That said, it seems that Nvidia has three new Shield consoles up its sleeves, according to an FCC filing.
Source: Nvidia Via: XDA Developers
Comments