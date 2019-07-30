Best Buy Canada discounts MacBook by $300 for back to school

Best Buy Canada has discounted a variety of laptops, tablets, printers and other electronics for back to school.
Here are some of the most notable offers:
- Acer Aspire 5 15.6″ Laptop – Black (Intel Core i5-8250U/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10) — $649.99 CAD (regularly $899.99)
- Dell 27″ FHD 60Hz 8ms GTG IPS LED Monitor (SE2719H) – Piano Black — $199.99 (regularly $319.99)
- D-Link AC2000+ Wi-Fi Router (DIR-2055) — $99.99 (regularly $159.99)
- D-Link Wireless AC750 Range Extender (DAP-1530) — $39.99 (regularly $49.99)
- HP 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i5-8265U/1TB HDD/8GB RAM/Windows 10) — $599.99 (regularly $799.99)
- HP OfficeJet Pro 6968 All-in-One Inkjet Printer with Fax — $69.99 (regularly $249.99)
- iPad Pro 10.5″ 256GB with Wi-Fi – Space Grey — $789.95 (regularly $929.95)
- Jabra Elite Active 65t In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – Black – Only at Best Buy — $199.99 (regularly $249.99)
- JBL Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic (JBLE55BTBLK) – Black — $99.99 (regularly $199.99)
- Logitech G903 12000DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse – Black — $99.99 (regularly $169.99)
- MacBook Air 13.3″ – Silver (Intel Core i7 2.2GHz / 128GB SSD / 8GB RAM) — $1079.99 (regularly $1379.99)
McAfee Total Protection (PC/Mac) – 5 Device – 1 Year — $24.99 (regularly $89.99)
- SanDisk Connect 64GB Wireless Memory Stick — $34.99 (regularly $99.99)
- WD My Passport 3TB 2.5″ USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (WDBYFT0030BBL-WESN) – Blue — $99.99 (regularly $149.99)
Best Buy’s full list of back to school offers can be found here. These sales end on August 1st.
