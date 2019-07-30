News
PREVIOUS|

Best Buy Canada discounts MacBook by $300 for back to school

Jul 30, 2019

11:12 AM EDT

0 comments

Best Buy Canada has discounted a variety of laptops, tablets, printers and other electronics for back to school.

Here are some of the most notable offers:

Best Buy’s full list of back to school offers can be found here. These sales end on August 1st.

Related Articles

News

Jul 29, 2019

11:25 AM EDT

Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [July 29 – August 4]

News

Jun 24, 2019

9:04 PM EDT

Best Buy VIP sale offers up to $360 off iPhone XS, Google Pixel 3 and 3a

News

Jul 26, 2019

7:12 AM EDT

Nintendo Switch eShop discounts Resident Evil, Mortal Kombat and 2K games

News

Jul 15, 2019

3:39 PM EDT

Here are some of the hottest gaming deals at Amazon, Best Buy and more

Comments