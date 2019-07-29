News
Netflix, YouTube and new software update coming to Tesla vehicles soon

Drivers no longer need to hack their cars to stream video

Jul 29, 2019

11:24 AM EDT

Tesla owners rejoice — YouTube, Netflix and a new software update are coming soon to the company’s vehicles, according to Elon Musk.

The eccentric CEO has taken to Twitter to share new details regarding the 10th version of the manufacturer’s in-car software.

First up, Tesla will make YouTube and Netflix accessible in parked vehicles. Musk also says that the feature has an “amazingly immersive, cinematic feel” due to the surround sound audio and comfy seats. In a follow-up tweet, he mentions that once full self-driving is approved, Tesla will let users watch videos while their cars are in motion.

It seems like this feature is set to launch as part of software version 10 sometime before the end of August, if everything goes according to plan.

What we can expect from the update is “several games & infotainment features, improved highway Autopilot, better traffic light and stop sign recognition & Smart Summon,” according to one of Musk’s tweets.

Musk also mentioned a texting mode, which means that the vehicle’s infotainment system will read a user’s texts and allow them to respond with voice commands.

Some of these features may be locked to drivers with Tesla’s ‘Premium Connectivity’ package, according to Electrek. MobileSyrup hasreached out to Tesla for clarification.

Source: Elon Musk, Electrek

