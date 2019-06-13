News
PREVIOUS|

Elon Musk says YouTube is coming to Tesla’s dashboard

Bethesda's Fallout shelter is coming too

Jun 13, 2019

4:41 PM EDT

0 comments

At an odd E3 event, Tesla CEO Elon Musk sat down with video game publisher Bethesda’s game director Todd Howard and during the interview indicated that YouTube will be making its way to Teslas.

Youtube is likely an app that a lot of Tesla drivers have been waiting for and they’re going to have to keep waiting since the CEO didn’t reveal a release date for the entertainment app, according to The Verge. 

While Musk has been advocating for games to come to Tesla’s dashboard system for a while, with the likes of indie game Cuphead and a few retro Atari games, we’ve now seen Fallout Shelter and the mobile game Beach Buggy Racing 2 at the event.

Publications are reporting that these games won’t be playable unless the car is in park and it seems likely that YouTube will operate in the same way.

Source: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Jun 10, 2019

6:48 PM EDT

Tesla patents soft and durable fabric for its cars

News

Jun 11, 2019

1:14 PM EDT

Animal Crossing for the Nintendo Switch delayed to March 2020

News

May 31, 2019

10:23 AM EDT

YouTube to close its sole permanent Canadian creator studio in Toronto

News

Jun 11, 2019

9:15 PM EDT

PUBG Mobile is the world’s top-grossing mobile game

Comments