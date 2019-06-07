Tesla’s ‘Enhanced Summon’ rolling out now to beta testers

Tesla’s ‘Enhanced Summon’ feature is rolling out to beta testers and some users are even testing it on public roads.
Enhanced Summon is a feature that a user can activate in order for their vehicle to drive to them. Previously, ‘summon’ would only move a Tesla vehicle forward or backwards a few metres.
It’s meant for use in long driveways and parking lots, but now that it’s in users hands some people are testing it on public roads.
The beta version will call the car to you from 45 metres away, according to Electrek.
There is no word on when this feature will make its way to regular Tesla owners, but once it does you’ll likely see a lot more self-driving cars cruising around parking lots.
Source: Electrek
Comments