There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
New
- Free SIM & $25 Top Up Bonus with $100 Top up purchase
- $20 off any phone with $50+ Top up voucher
Bell
New
- Bell Smartpay : $0 down + device payment over 24 months – in store only
- Remove all Unlimited 50 plans
- New data options for shareable plans: 10GB & 20GB
- $10/mo. off Unlimited plans BYO / $20/mo. off Unlimited Premium, Premium + & Ultra plans in Quebec, Manitoba & Saskatchewan
- $10/mo. off Share plans BYO & Smartphone / $20/mo. off Premium, Premium + & Ultra Share plans in Quebec, Manitoba & Saskatchewan
Ongoing
- $450 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone X, XR, XS or XS Max
- 100MB bonus data for 12 months on $15 to $35 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data for 12 months on $40+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance
- Promo prepaid plans with unlimited Canada talk & text for $40/mo. or unlimited Canada talk & text plus 2GB data for $50/mo.
Chatr
New
- Extra 1GB of data on $40 Nationwide Talk, Text & Data plans
Ongoing
- Extra 2GB of data on $50 Nationwide Talk, Text & Data plans
- 500MB bonus with Autopay ($50/$40/$35/$25 plans) / 250MB bonus with $15 plan
Xplore Mobile
Ongoing
- Rollover plan with 7GB of data per month
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of Bonus Data on all Data Plans plus Eastlink customers get an extra 1GB bonus
Fido
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus data on 3GB / 5GB option in main regions, Manitoba & Saskatchewan
- 5GB bonus data on 4GB option / 9GB Bonus data on 7GB option in Quebec
- $10 off monthly plan in Manitoba & Saskatchewan
Freedom Mobile
New
- New unlimited plans up to 30GB
- 3GB Bonus on all Unlimited plans
- New 5GB + 2GB bonus plan
Ongoing
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- New customers who BYO phone get $5/mo. off when activating on a $50 plan, $10/mo. off when activating on a $60-$70 plan or $15/mo. off when activating on a $80+ plan (in-store only)
Koodo Mobile
New
- 5GB Bonus on $55/$65 BYO/Small/Medium plans (Quebec)
Ongoing
- 2GB Bonus on 2GB & 5GB plan in all regions
- $5 off $40 (PPU) & $75 (10GB) plans in Manitoba & Saskatchewan
- $10 off for 12 months on the $65 prepaid plan with promo code KOODOFFER
- Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
- Various bonus gifts with select smartphones activation on the Tab
Bell MTS
Ongoing
- Bell MTS postpaid and prepaid plans are now available only to current Bell MTS customers. New customers are redirected to the Bell website
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- $35 plan: get Unlimited Canada-wide Minutes (ends 8/8)
- $45/$55 plans: get 1GB Bonus data (ends 8/8)
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “$30/30 Days” promo plan with 2GB data and PPU talk & text
- “$45/30 Days” promo plan with Unlimited Canada mins and 3GB data
Public Mobile
New
- get US roaming for an extra $10 on the $50 plans
Ongoing
- $15 Ready-made plan with 100 minutes talk, unlimited incoming calls and text, and 250MB 3G data with AutoPay
- $25 with unlimited talk and 1GB 3G data or $35 with 1.5GB 3G data or $40 with 5GB 3G data or $50 with 8.5GB 3G data with AutoPay
- $30 Ready-made plan with 1GB 4G LTE data
- Bonus data on select plans
- Save with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
Ongoing
- $10/mo. off in Manitoba & Saskatchewan
- $10/mo. off per line on Infinite plan additional lines
SaskTel
Ongoing
- Customers buying a new device can get the VIP 90 plan without needing to subscribe to additional services OR customers who BYO device can get it for $70/mo.
- Extra $10/mo. off for 12 months for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel and sign up to a 2-year voice and data plan ($20 off total)
- $150 credit offer on select device purchased and activated on a 2-year voice and data plan + up to $250 trade-in credit (in-store only)
- $10/month credit for 6 months with prepaid Talk, Text & Data plan activation
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
Telus
New
- Simple share 50 not available in Saskatchewan & Quebec
- Simple Share 3GB + 3GB Bonus only available in Saskatchewan & Quebec
- $10 off monthly plan in Quebec (except $95 Unlimited Canada-US plans)
Ongoing
- $10 off monthly plan in Manitoba & Saskatchewan (except $95 Unlimited Canada-US plans)
- Family discount available on both plans
- 1GB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 65 and Talk & Text 180 prepaid plans
Videotron
New
- 8GB, 9GB, 10GB Canada-US without Borders plans
Ongoing
- 5GB Bonus with Premium plans & 7GB Bonus with Premium+ plans & 2GB Basic plan
Virgin Mobile
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus data with 4GB & 5GB plans in main regions, Manitoba & Saskatchewan
- 5GB bonus data with 4GB plans / 9GB bonus data with 7GB plans in Quebec
- $5 off 2GB/5GB/10GB monthly plan in Manitoba & Saskatchewan
