Samsung is celebrating the Galaxy line’s 10-year anniversary with a sale that runs until July 29th.
Customers can get up to $330 CAD off and a free case when they buy the Galaxy S10+. Also, Samsung is offering $150 off the S10 and the S10e as well as a free case with the purchase of either phone.
Regarding the midrange Galaxy A70, customers can get $50 off the smartphone and a free case. With the Galaxy Note 9, Samsung is offering $200 off with a bonus case.
Additionally, Samsung is also offering deals on smartwatches and tablets.
The deal give you $50 off when buying the Galaxy Tab A (2019, 10.1) and the Galaxy Tab E Lite. Further, the $299.99 Galaxy Tab (2017, 8.0) is now available for $199.99.
Finally, the Galaxy Watch Active is $50 off and the Galaxy Watch is $60 off. Customers can even save money on Samsung’s SmartThings products.
While the S-series hit its 10th iteration back in February, it’s worth noting that Samsung did not release a Galaxy Note 6. This means that the company has only released nine generations of Note series smartphones, with one particular device being prone to exploding batteries.
Check out the sale at Samsung’s website or its Experience Store.
