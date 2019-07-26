Team Rocket’s monsters, including shinies, have blasted into Pokémon Go

Earlier this week, the villainous Team Rocket began invading Pokémon Go‘s PokéStops and using corrupted Shadow Pokémon.
Now, developer Niantic is expanding its Team Rocket-focused event by featuring the criminal organization’s most commonly used Pokémon.
Until August 1st, the spawn rate for prominent Team Rocket Pokémon like Rattata, Zubat, Magnemite and, of course, Meowth, has been raised. Players may even be able to run into a Shiny Ekans or Koffing.
Further, Pokémon like Rattata, Ekans, Sandshrew, Zubat, Meowth, Machop, Grimer, Gastly and Houndour will hatch from eggs more often. Finally, raids will feature an assortment of these Pokémon.
Meanwhile, Team Rocket Grunts will continue to populate various PokéStops, allowing you to beat them to catch and purify their Shadow Pokémon.
Image credit: The Pokémon Company
Source: Niantic
