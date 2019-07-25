Origin’s ‘Big O’ concept PC includes a PS4 Pro, Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, PC gaming brand Origin built a concept gaming computer called ‘Big O’ that also contains a PS4 Pro, Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch.
Let’s take a look at the PC components first. The Big O features a flagship 9th Gen Intel Core i9 9900K eight-core processor, an Nvidia Titan RTX GPU, 4TB SSD storage and 14TB of hard drive storage. Further, Big O has 64GB of RAM and a ‘4K60′ Elgato capture card.
On top of all that, Big O features a complex open-loop water-cooling system, and pretty much anything else you could want in the ultimate gaming PC.
If that’s not extreme enough, engineers at Origin PC decided to integrate every current console into the computer. Origin PC took out the internals of a PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, then installed colour-themed water cooling systems on each. Since Origin had to remove both consoles’ storage, Big O includes a 2TB hard drive for each console to store games and DLC.
To make connecting to TVs and accessories straightforward, Origin PC customized a rear IO panel for the Big O that has dedicated USB ports for consoles. It also added an HDMI switcher box behind a hinged panel at the front for managing signal output.
As for the Nintendo Switch, the Big O has a dedicated slot at the front to dock the mobile console. The Verge says the dock includes an Ethernet connection as well.
While putting a small computer inside a bigger one is nothing new in the world of PC building, seeing three consoles seamlessly integrated inside a computer is a sight to behold.
Unfortunately, Origin PC currently has no intention to bring the Big O to the retail market, as it’s only a proof of concept.
It’s worth noting that Corsair, another gaming brand that specializes in making accessories and PC components, recently acquired Origin.
Source: Origin
Via: The Verge
Comments