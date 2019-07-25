News
Costco members can now access digital card in their iOS app

Jul 25, 2019

8:22 AM EDT

Costco

iPhone users will now be able to access their Costco Digital Membership Card within the retailer’s iOS app.

This means users will be able to present the digital card at checkout instead of having to show off a physical card.

“Your membership card is now available on the Costco app. Enter the warehouse and begin checkout at the register by using the Digital Membership on your phone,” the iOS update reads.

To set up your digital card you’ll need to visit the membership counter at the Costco store you shop at or you can call 1-800-463-3783.

Source: Apple Via: iPhone in Canada

