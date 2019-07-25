Twitter to release ‘Lights Out’ feature for Android users in mid-September

Twitter plans to bring a new ‘Lights Out’ mode to the social media platform’s Android app by mid-September.
Dantley Davis, the social media platform’s vice-president of design, recently tweeted that the super dark mode will soon make its way the Android Twitter app in the near future. Unlike Twitter’s standard Dark Mode, Lights Out features an all-black background. Further, if you have a smartphone with an OLED display the feature helps extend the device’s battery life.
Hey Android users: ‘Lights out mode’ on Android is on track to ship by mid-September. Now back to our regularly scheduled programming… pic.twitter.com/7ZIuz6ypWk
— Dantley Davis (@dantley) July 24, 2019
The feature launched on iOS several months ago. Twitter’s iPhone and iPad apps received the feature in March. Davis noted in a reply to a tweet that the social media platform had “prioritization” in mind regarding its rollout.
Lights Out mode look set to launch at around the same time as Android Q.
Source: 9to5Google
