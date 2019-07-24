Originally expected for a release date of April 26th, with a Canadian release date pegged for this summer, Samsung has officially announced that the Galaxy Fold will be available this September in various markets.
The Galaxy Fold is its first foldable Android smartphone and was shelved after several media outlets revealed issues with its design, including dirt getting under the foldable display, and the ability to remove a screen protector that damaged the display.
Now, three months later and ready for release, Samsung notes these changes to the device:
- The top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel, making it apparent that it is an integral part of the display structure and not meant to be removed.
- Galaxy Fold features additional reinforcements to better protect the device from external particles while maintaining its signature foldable experience.
- The top and bottom of the hinge area have been strengthened with newly added protection caps.
- Additional metal layers underneath the Infinity Flex Display have been included to reinforce the protection of the display.
- The space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold has been reduced.
While it’s unknown if the Canadian market will be on the initial launch, the Fold is expected to cost $2,000 (roughly $2,628 CAD).
