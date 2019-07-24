Microsoft has kicked off its weekly ‘Deals with Gold,’ ‘Quake con’ and ‘Spotlight’ sales. At the same time, Microsoft’s ‘Xbox Super Game Sale‘ is also ongoing.
Discounts are valid now until July 29th. The prices below are in Canadian dollars.
- 20XX — now $11.49, was $22.99
- Armello — now $9.99, was $14.99
- DiRT 4 — now $11.99, was $59.99 (also available on Xbox Game Pass)
- DOOM — now $18.74, was $24.99 (also available on Xbox Game Pass)
- Ducati – 90th Anniversary — now $3.99, was $19.99
Elea Episode 1 — now $7.99, was $15.99
- Gravel — now $11.99, was $59.99
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter — now $13.99, was $69.99
- Spectrum — $3.59, was $11.99
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr Collector’s Edition — now $45.49, was $69.99
- Tour de France 2017 — now $13.37, was $53.49
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus — now $39.99, was $79.99 (also available on Xbox Game Pass)
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship: now $9.99, was $49.99
