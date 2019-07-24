Bell Media to acquire Quebec-based V Network and VOD platform Noovo

Bell Media has entered into an agreement to acquire Groupe V Média and its VOD (video-on-demand) service Noovo.ca.
Bell notes this acquisition will help expand its French-language reach and continue to bring ‘engaging content in Québec on traditional and innovative platforms.’
The terms of the deal were not disclosed and are ‘subject to regulatory approvals.’ Further, it doesn’t include Groupe V’s specialty channels Elle Fictions and Max.
Maxime Rémillard, president and founder of Groupe V Média, said “As it is increasingly difficult to ensure the sustainability of a conventional channel within a non-integrated group, I have made the best decision for the future of V. Bell Media will certainly allow V to continue to evolve and reach out to the Québec public on a massive scale.”
“With today’s announcement Bell Media welcomes French-language conventional TV to its portfolio, creating more opportunities for viewers, advertisers, and content creators in Québec. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the local Francophone production community in delivering highly engaging original programming on V,” said Karine Moses, president of Bell Media Québec.
Bell currently offers a slew of media assets across the country, including CTV, TSN, HBO, Bravo, discovery, BNN Bloomberg, and VOD platforms such as Crave and SnackableTV.
Source: Bell Media
