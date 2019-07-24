News
PREVIOUS|

AirPlay 2 and HomeKit available on LG AI TVs in Canada starting July 25

Jul 24, 2019

9:55 AM EDT

0 comments

LG

Canadians will be able to take advantage of AirPlay 2 and HomeKit on their 2019 LG AI TVs starting on July 25th, LG Canada announced on Tuesday.

The two features will come courtesy of a firmware update the South Korean consumer electronics firm plans to push to its 2019 model OLED, NanoCell and UHD TVs on Thursday.

LG claims it’s the first TV manufacturer to support HomeKit, and among the first to support AirPlay 2.

The company first announced it planned to add support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit at CES 2019.

With AirPlay 2, iOS devices owners will be able to wirelessly stream video and audio from their iPhones, iPads and Macs directly to their LG TV. With HomeKit, by contrast, Apple users can use Siri or the Home app to turn on their TV, adjust the volume and change inputs.

Related Articles

News

Jul 24, 2019

1:42 PM EDT

Apple to launch new 16-inch and 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air models in October

News

Jul 24, 2019

1:30 PM EDT

Leaked internal Windows 10 build ditches Live Tiles in the Start menu

News

Jul 24, 2019

12:51 PM EDT

Nintendo will reportedly fix ‘drifting’ Joy-Cons for free, offer refunds on previous ...

News

Jul 24, 2019

12:32 PM EDT

Pokémon Masters mobile game expected to officially launch August 29

Comments