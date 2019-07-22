Google Canada once again slashes Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL by $250

Guess who’s back, back again
Pixel 3 promo’s back, tell a friend
Guess who’s back, guess who’s back?
Guess who’s back, guess who’s back?
Guess who’s back, guess who’s back?
Guess who’s back?
Google Canada has once again dropped the price of the Pixel 3 and 3 XL for a limited time.
Similar to so many other promos for this Android-powered smartphone, Google notes that these $250 savings are available now “until July 27, 2019 at 11:59pm PT, while supplies last and subject to availability.”
Here’s the complete pricing for both models:
- 64GB Pixel 3 is $749 CAD from $999
- 128GB Pixel 3 is $879 from $1,129
- 64GB Pixel 3 XL is $879 from $1,129
- 128GB variant Pixel 3 XL is $1,009 from $1,259
The Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch display with a 1,080 x 2,160-pixel resolution, 4GB of RAM, dual front-firing stereo speakers, a Snapdragon 845 processor and comes in ‘Clearly White,’ ‘Just Black’ and ‘Not Pink.’ The larger 6.3-inch Pixel 3 XL features a 1,440 x 2,960-pixel resolution display, a Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of RAM.
Source: Google Canada
Comments