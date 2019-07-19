Apple chipmaker TSMC to start making 5nm chips by the first half of 2020

Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) says it’s on track to start producing 5nm chips in the first half of 2020.
According to Digitimes, the company’s CEO, CC Wei, said, in response to an investor question, “the foundry is on track to move the node to volume production in the first half of 2020.”
As 9to5Mac notes, the significance of Wei’s statement is that, since the company is Apple’s go-to chip foundry, the 2020 iPhone will almost certainly feature a 5nm chip if TSMC doesn’t encounter any setbacks. As Qualcomm does a lot of its chip fabrication through TSMC as well, it’s likely the company’s 2020 flagship Snapdragon chipset will also take advantage of a 5nm process.
TSMC announced earlier in the year that it had put in place the design infrastructure necessary to start fabrication of 5nm chips. At the time, the company said it was able to get a 15 percent performance boost using a 5nm Cortex-A72 testbed.
Comments