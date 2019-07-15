Miss BlackBerry? Here’s the Unihertz Titan

There are a countless number of keyboard apps on your smartphone that strive to improve the screen-tapping experience. At the end of the day, however, having a physical keyboard is still the best way to type on any electronic device.
Unfortunately, smartphones with a physical keyboard are on the verge of extinction. The BlackBerry KEY2 and KEYone seem to be the only options for keyboard lovers. Luckily, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer called Unihertz has introduced a rugged phone with built-in keyboard that shares many similarities with the classic BlackBerry.
The Unihertz Titan is heavily influenced by BlackBerry. In terms of dimensions, the Titan feels like a BlackBerry Bold with BlackBerry Passport’s keyboard. It also features the two-tone colouring of the recent BlackBerry KEYone. The display is a square 4.5-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 1,440 x 1,440 pixels.
What’s different from a BlackBerry is the look and feel of the Unihertz Titan. While the BlackBerry smartphones have the business and executive aesthetics, the rugged Titan is clearly designed for the adventurous populations. Unihertz says the smartphone is shockproof and has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.
The Titan houses a whopping 6,000mAh battery with wireless charging. Unihertzs confirmed that the Titan will have dual SIM support, global LTE support and NFC for contactless payment with Google Pay. We currently have no information on the processor, RAM and storage space. We are also unaware of the exact version of Android on the Titan. The artistic rendering suggested a stock Android experience.
The most convincing part of the Titan is the price. Unihertz will be offering a limited number of Titans at the reduced price of $199 USD, approximately $260 CAD. It is expected to arrive on Kickstarter like other Unihertz offerings.
The company has previously introduced Unihertz Jelly and Unihertz Atom. Both are known to pack great features in a small rugged form factor.
Via: Digital Trends
