Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Amazon Canada unveils Prime Day 2019 deals
- Google Canada once again drops price of Pixel 3 and 3 XL by $250
- Wireless service providers now have to do two public Emergency Alert tests every year: CRTC
- BlackBerry to appeal certification of class action lawsuit filed against company
- Federal Government investing in coast-to-coast EV charging corridor
- Android Q Beta 5 now available with better, more complex gestures
- How to access 9-1-1 services if you lose connection to your carrier’s network
- MacBook Air refreshed with True Tone display, now starts at $1,449 CAD
- People called 9-1-1 to complain about the Amber Alert notification, once again
- Nintendo Switch Lite is a handheld-only console for $260 CAD
- Around 85% of Canadians haven’t taken an internet break in the last year: report
- Netflix developing animated comedy series based on Canadian-made Cuphead
- Canadians are confident with data protection but hope for better cybersecurity education: survey
- Rogers device financing options now available
- Rogers announces Canada + U.S. unlimited Infinite plans
