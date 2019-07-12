News
Minecraft Earth closed beta signup now open, begins later this month

The beta kicks off on iOS, with an Android version "following soon thereafter"

Developer Mojang has announced that it has opened signups for the closed beta of its upcoming Minecraft Earth mobile augmented reality game.

You can sign up for the beta here. To take part, you’ll need a phone running at least iOS 10 or Android 7. Further, you’ll have to register your Microsoft or Xbox Live account and App Store or Play Store log-in.

Mojang says the beta will begin on iOS in the next two weeks, with the Android version “following soon thereafter.”

Should you be chosen, you’ll receive an invitation to whichever email is linked to the Microsoft Account or Xbox Live account you registered with. Mojang says you’ll need to play at least once every seven days to hold your spot in the beta. Otherwise, it will be given to someone else since space is “very limited.”

In Minecraft Earth, players will be able to move around the real world to collect virtual Minecraft resources and build structures alone or with friends, all through augmented reality.

Mojang says the game will launch sometime this year, although a specific release date has not yet been revealed.

