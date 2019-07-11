News
People called 9-1-1 to complain about the Amber Alert notification, once again

Jul 11, 2019

2:44 PM EDT

CRTC emergency alert

Toronto Police have once again had to reiterate that 9-1-1 is only for emergencies, following a number of calls from people complaining about this morning’s Amber Alert notification.

At around 3am EST on July 11th, Ontarians received an Amber Alert through Canada’s Emergency Alert system. This prompted dozens of calls to 9-1-1 of people complaining that the alert woke them up.

This isn’t the first time that people have called 9-1-1 to complain about the Amber Alert. This has happened twice earlier this year, once in February, and again in May.

Many took to social media to complain about the notifications, while others voiced their support for the system.

All wireless carriers are required to provide Canada’s Emergency Alert system, as it was mandated on April 6th of 2018.

Source: Twitter

