News
PREVIOUS|

Prime Video now features Chromecast control and YouTube is on Fire TV

Strides have been taken, but the Cold War between the two tech giants isn't quite over

Jul 9, 2019

12:35 PM EDT

0 comments

You finally can use YouTube on Amazon Fire TV devices and watch Prime Video on Google’s TV platforms like Chromecast and Android TVs.

This has been a long time coming, but its a good step forward for the two tech giants. It’s also very helpful for consumers since it makes it easier for everyone to watch their favourite video content on a big screen.

While I’ve yet to see the functionality on my Prime Video app yet, some users reportedly have access to the functionality already.

Amazon’s blog post says that second generation Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick Basic Edition, and all Fire TV Edition smart TVs are getting YouTube at some point today. The company also says that it’s going to expand YouTube availability to other Fire TV devices in the coming months.

One of the highlights of the YouTube app on Amazon’s platform is that it’s going to have Alexa support. Users can use phrases like “Alexa, find cooking videos on YouTube” or “Alexa, resume” to control the video content.

It’s unclear if users will be able to use Google Assistant to control Prime Video content on Android TV or with Chromecast, but we’ll update this post as we find more information.

Notably, Amazon’s smart displays are still aren’t getting YouTube support and Amazon still isn’t selling Google Home devices.

Source: Google, Amazon

Related Articles

News

Jun 29, 2019

10:09 AM EDT

What’s your favourite video streaming service in Canada?

Resources

Apr 25, 2019

4:24 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in May 2019

Resources

May 22, 2019

12:50 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in June 2019

News

Jan 15, 2019

12:00 PM EDT

Amazon brings Fire TV Stick with Alexa remote to Canada for $49.99

Comments