Prime Video now features Chromecast control and YouTube is on Fire TV

You finally can use YouTube on Amazon Fire TV devices and watch Prime Video on Google’s TV platforms like Chromecast and Android TVs.
This has been a long time coming, but its a good step forward for the two tech giants. It’s also very helpful for consumers since it makes it easier for everyone to watch their favourite video content on a big screen.
While I’ve yet to see the functionality on my Prime Video app yet, some users reportedly have access to the functionality already.
Amazon’s blog post says that second generation Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick Basic Edition, and all Fire TV Edition smart TVs are getting YouTube at some point today. The company also says that it’s going to expand YouTube availability to other Fire TV devices in the coming months.
One of the highlights of the YouTube app on Amazon’s platform is that it’s going to have Alexa support. Users can use phrases like “Alexa, find cooking videos on YouTube” or “Alexa, resume” to control the video content.
It’s unclear if users will be able to use Google Assistant to control Prime Video content on Android TV or with Chromecast, but we’ll update this post as we find more information.
Notably, Amazon’s smart displays are still aren’t getting YouTube support and Amazon still isn’t selling Google Home devices.
