Samsung’s next tablet might have a different name than suspected. Reportedly, the South Korean company will market its 2019 flagship tablet the Galaxy Tab S6, instead of Tab S5.
This report comes from Samsung-focused website SamMobile.
The leak suggests the Tab S6 will feature a Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6GB of RAM and Android 9 Pie. Additionally, Samsung will offer the tablet in 128GB and 256GB storage configurations.
The tablet will reportedly also feature a 10.5-inch display, a taller aspect ratio than its predecessor and its own Bluetooth-enabled S Pen stylus. A groove at the rear of the tablet will allow the S Pen3 to attach magnetically.
Furthermore, SamMobile says that its sources claim the Tab S6 will sport two rear cameras and the tablet will be available in three colours: grey, blue and brown.
The publication is unsure when Samsung will launch the Galaxy Tab S6. Yesterday, a leak said the successor to the Tab S4 would launch in Q3 of 2019. It seems likely that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Tab S6 alongside the Note 10 on August 7th or during IFA Berlin in September.
It’s also unclear why Samsung would call its tablet the S6 instead of Tab S5. However, this wouldn’t be the first time the company skipped a number. While the South Korean company plans to unveil the Galaxy Note 10, it never released a Galaxy Note 6. The company skipped Note 6 back in 2016 and instead launched the explosive Note 7.
However, in the case of that name change, Samsung wanted to align the Note series with its S-series of smartphones.
Source: SamMobile
