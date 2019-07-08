Angry fans make Game of Thrones creators top Google results for ‘bad writers’

HBO’s Game of Thrones may have wrapped up its eight-season run nearly two months ago, but that hasn’t stopped some fans from publicly expressing their displeasure over how it all ended.
Now, a Game of Thrones Reddit channel named /r/Freefolk has propelled series creators and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss into the top Google search results for “bad writers.”
To do this, the Redditors used a practice known as “Google bombing,” in which a Reddit post is liked enough times that it jumps to the top of Google’s search results. In this case, the Redditors created a thread called “Bad Writers. Upvote this post so its the first result when you google ‘Bad writers” featuring an image of Weiss and Benioff in the main post.
The final season of Game of Thrones proved to be divisive among fans, with hundreds of thousands of people even going so far as to sign a petition to get HBO to remake it.
For now, the upset fans can hopefully be reassured by the fact that Benioff and Weiss are not involved with the Game of Thrones prequel that’s currently being filmed in Belfast. The series is set thousands of years before Game of Thrones and is being overseen by franchise creator George R.R. Martin and Kingsman franchise co-writer and producer Jane Goldman.
Benioff and Weiss, meanwhile, are currently working on a trilogy of Star Wars films, which, seeing how vitriolic Star Wars fans can be, should go over well.
Via: Business Insider
