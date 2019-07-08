Apple testing Face ID and Touch ID sign-in for iCloud in latest betas

Apple is testing Face ID and Touch ID login for iCloud on the web with iOS 13, iPadOS and macOS Catalina.
To test the feature, head over to beta.icloud.com if you’re running the latest version of one of Apple’s public betas. You can then sign-in using either Face ID or Touch ID depending on what iPad or iPhone you’re using.
As expected, this also only works with Apple’s Safari browser.
A new pop-up window shows up asking if you want to sign-in with Apple ID using one of Apple’s biometric options. If your iPhone features Face ID, that selection will show up. On the other hand, if you own an older iPhone like the iPhone 7 or 8, or are using a MacBook with a fingerprint sensor, Touch ID will appear as a sign-in option.
9to5Mac says that visiting iCloud on any Apple device currently running a public beta will redirect to beta.icloud.com.
Given how easy it is to sign in to accounts with Face ID and Touch ID this is definitely a welcome change on Apple’s part. This is also likely a precursor to Apple rolling out its ‘Sign In with Apple‘ functionality, a privacy-focused feature that lets users sign in to apps and websites using Apple ID.
Source: 9to5Mac
