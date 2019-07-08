News
PREVIOUS|

Elon Musk says self-driving ‘robotaxis’ will not be sold at consumer price

Jul 8, 2019

11:07 AM EDT

0 comments

Although fully autonomous cars are still a thing of the future, Elon Musk stated that once self-driving ‘robotaxis’ become possible, they will not be sold at consumer price.

Musk’s statement on pricing follows a number of tweets about the timeline to upgrade HW2+ hardware to Tesla’s FSD computer, and comment on Tesla’s potential to have a robotaxi fleet by the end of 2020.

In response to the tweets, Musk was asked whether the price of the robotaxis would be attainable for a standard consumer and if consumers have a limited amount of time to buy a Tesla, to which Musk replied: “Yes.”

 

This is the first time that Musk has confirmed that consumers have a limited time to buy a Tesla that they would consider to be reasonably priced.

However, Musk later offered a clarification on what he meant about consumers having a limited time to purchase a Tesla.

 

It seems unlikely that a regular consumer would be able to purchase a robotaxi, so perhaps the company will not be focusing on consumer sales.

Source: Twitter Via: Electrek

Related Articles

News

Jul 2, 2019

5:06 PM EDT

Tesla sets new record for quarterly vehicle deliveries

News

May 23, 2019

5:30 PM EDT

Elon Musk says Tesla is on track to hit record-high car deliveries

News

Jul 4, 2019

4:33 PM EDT

Tesla has a new autonomous emergency braking method

News

Apr 27, 2019

12:33 PM EDT

New SEC deal requires stricter oversight of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s tweets

Comments