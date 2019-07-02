News
Instagram adds new sticker in Stories so you can make plans more easily

Jul 2, 2019

2:40 PM EDT

Instagram app on iPhone

Instagram has introduced a new feature called the ‘join chat’ sticker, which allows users to start a direct message channel right from a Story.

The ‘join chat’ sticker can be added to a Story from the sticker tray. The sticker can then be placed anywhere in the Story.

In a short video, Instagram highlighted some of the uses for the feature, such as RSVP-ing to a party or arranging a study group.

It’s worth noting that the sticker isn’t popping up for me on my iPhone XR. As with many features rollouts, it’s likely that the chat sticker will come to more users over a period of a few days, so stay posted if you haven’t gotten it yet.

