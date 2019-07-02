Airbnb listings have led to the removal of approximately 31,100 homes from Canadian long-term rental markets, according to a recent report from McGill University’s School of Urban Planning.
Due to an increase in Airbnb listings, a number of homes are being removed from Canada’s long-term rental market because the homes are being listed for short-term rentals, as opposed to long-term rentals with a permanent resident.
The report outlines that this could make it hard for cities that are struggling with housing affordability issues. Researchers behind the report argue that cities will have to intervene to help smaller communities that don’t have leverage.
Around 31,000 homes were rented frequently enough last year that it would not be possible for them to house a permanent resident. This number is a 40 percent increase from the previous year.
Alexandra Daag, a spokesperson for Airbnb, is disputing the legitimacy of the study.
“Without all the information, faulty assumptions are made about our hosts and how they use our platform,” she said in statement to Global News.
MobileSyrup reported earlier this year that the Toronto City Council passed a motion that proposed short-term rental platforms, such as Airbnb, need to delist thousands of homes being used a ‘ghost hotels.’
Last year, MobileSyrup reported that nearly half of Canadians want to limit Airbnb short-term rentals, according to a study from the Angus Reid Institute.
Source: McGill University School of Urban Planning Via: Global News
