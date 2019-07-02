Nintendo’s new Dr. Mario World trailer gives us our best look at the game yet

With Dr Mario World, Nintendo’s next mobile game, only being a week away from release, the Japanese gaming giant is finally giving us a detailed look at the upcoming title.
The new trailer shows off Dr. Mario World’s online multiplayer mode. It looks like you’ll be able to play against friends from Facebook as well as the Nintendo Network, though the company’s own online gaming platform isn’t specifically mentioned in the video.
The game’s versus mode allows players to select a doctor and play matches in real-time against other players from your friends list. From the trailer it looks like each doctor features different attack and defence statistics, giving them advantages against certain viruses.
You’re also able to see your friends’ progression in the game and sent or received hearts from them. These hearts add ‘Stamina’ to your game which can then be used to move through Dr. Mario World’s singleplayer stage mode. Each doctor also has a special ability they’re able to use when their skill bar is full. For example, Princess Peach is able to remove a row from the stage. On the other hand, Toad is capable of deleting five random objects from the board.
Dr. Mario World is set to release on July 10th on both iOS and Android, with pre-registration now available across both platforms. Nintendo says that five worlds will be available in the game at launch with more coming at a later date.
Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo’s next mobile title, is expected to release later this summer. A specific release date the game has not been revealed yet.
