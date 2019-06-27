News
Uber drivers in Toronto might unionize: report

Jun 27, 2019

4:30 PM EDT

Uber drivers in Toronto might join the United Food and Commercial Workers, a 250,000 trade union that operates in Canada and the U.S.

Gizmodo did not report the number of divers intending to join but during a press conference a UFCW Canada employee said the support “had hit the ‘high hundreds’ and were growing rapidly.”

If anything, Uber drivers would want to unionize to make sure Uber has the right work standards and offers minimum wage, sick leave, and vacation time.

Uber has not commented on this potential move.

The City of Toronto is looking at how to balance the rights and interests of ridesharing platforms like Uber and taxi companies.

Source: Gizmodo

